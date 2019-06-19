Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Results' Date Confirmed; Details Here

Odisha +2 result for Arts, Commerce will be released soon on orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

According to a source close to the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, +2 Arts and Commerce results for exams held in March this year will be released on June 21. The candidates have been waiting for the Odisha +2 results (or Higher Secondary results or Class 12 results) for more than 80 days now after after the completion of the exam in March 30. CHSE Odisha had released the Class 12 Science stream results on June 3. Speculations were at rife after the Odisha +2 results for Science was declared that the Arts and Commerce stream results would be released within a week.

According reports, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has also confirmed the date in a press conference. The results are expected to be released by 3.30 on Friday.

Candidates who have appeared for the CHSE Higher Secondary exams may check their Odisha +2 result for Arts and Commerce streams once it has been released on Council's official website, chseodisha.nic.in and also on the official results portal for examinations conducted in Odisha, orissaresults.nic.in.

The exam was held from March 7 to March 30.

The CHSE, released the +2 arts, commerce results on June 9, which was 72 days after the last paper of the +2 exam.

In CHSE Science stream exams this year, approximately 99,000 students appeared and 70,706 students passed.

The overall pass percentage in Odisha +2 is 72.33 per cent. Pass per cent among boys was 70.4 per cent and among girls, it was 75.02 per cent.

Odisha +2 results 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here for downloading your CHSE Odisha results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official results' website of CHSE, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Odisha +2 results link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your Plus Two exam registration details

Step 4: Download your Odisha +2 results from next page

Click here for more Education News