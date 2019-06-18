No Official Announcement On Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result Date

Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result Date Update

Odisha +2 arts and commerce result date has not been fixed yet. "The result is expected on June 17 or 18" regional media quoted School & Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Das saying. However no such update has been given by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. At the time of class 12 Science stream result declaration, speculations were that the Arts and Commerce stream results would be released within a week.

Odisha +2 result for Arts and Commerce streams will be released on the Council's official website, chseodisha.nic.in and on the official results portal for examinations conducted in Odisha, orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE, Odisha announced +2 result for Science stream on June 3. In Science stream, this year, approximately 99,000 students appeared and 70,706 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 72.33 per cent. Pass per cent among boys was 70.4 per cent and among girls, it was 75.02 per cent.

Last year the +2 arts, commerce result was released on June 9.

The overall pass percentage in Arts was 68.79% and it was 74.91% in Commerce. In Arts stream, Puri district had recorded the highest pass percentage (79.87%). Nabarangpur recorded the least pass percentage of 47.58. In Commerce, Nayagarh district recorded the highest pass percentage (95.59%). Deogarh district has the least pass percentage of 45.07.

Only one student in Arts stream and three students in Commerce scored above 90% last year.

