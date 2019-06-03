Odisha +2 Result For Science Stream Released; 72.33 Per Cent Pass

Odisha +2 result has been released on orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha +2 Result: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced the +2 result for Science stream students. The Odisha +2 result was announced in a press conference by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das. The result was announced for approximately 99,000 students. 70,706 students have passed and overall pass percentage is 72.33 per cent. Pass per cent for boys is 70.4 per cent and for girls, it is 75.02 per cent.

20,806 students have secured first division, 23,904 students have secured second division and 25,360 students have secured third division. Balasore is the best performing district with 86.56 pass per cent and Gajapati is the worst performing district with 36.20 pass per cent.

60 students have scored above 90 per cent marks. 29 colleges have recorded 100% result while 9 have recorded zero result.

CHSE Odisha is releasing Science stream result first and is expected to announce Arts and Commerce result next week. Date for Arts and Commerce stream +2 result will be confirmed later. Students who appeared for +2 exam in Science stream will be able to download their marks from the Council's official website and the result portal for government exams conducted in Odisha.

Odisha +2 Result 2019: How to check?

Step one: Go to official result website: orissaresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the +2 result link for Science stream.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

CHSE Odisha +2 Result For Science Stream: Direct Link

In 2018, plus two Science stream results were announced on May 19. In Science stream 76.98 per cent students passed. Last year, 73,000 students out of 96,000 students who appeared cleared the +2 exam in Science stream.

