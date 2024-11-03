NTA SWAYAM July 2024 Registration Deadline Tomorrow, Check Details

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2024 session tomorrow. Interested candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link that reads, "Inviting Online Application Forms for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) (July 2024 Semester) Exam" on the homepage

Step 3. Fill in the application form

Step 4. Pay the application fee and click on "Submit"

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference

NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Important Dates

Last date for successful fee transaction via Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI: October 31, 2024 (up to 11:50 pm)

Correction of particulars in the Application Form: November 1, 2024, to November 3, 2024

Date of Examination: December 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2024

SWAYAM is a program introduced by the Government of India, designed to achieve the three key principles of the National Education Policy: access, equity, and quality. The initiative aims to provide high-quality teaching and learning resources to all, including underprivileged individuals.

It seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have yet to benefit from the digital era and who are not fully integrated into the knowledge-driven economy. SWAYAM offers online certification courses in various subjects, with exams conducted every semester either in Computer-Based Mode or a hybrid mode combining CBT and traditional paper-and-pen formats.

The NTA has been entrusted with overseeing the SWAYAM exam for the July 2024 semester, covering a total of 456 courses.