SWAYAM July 2024 Results Announced, Check Steps To Download

SWAYAM July 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the SWAYAM July 2024 semester exams. Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. They need to enter their email ID/application number and date of birth to access the result. The exams were conducted on 7, 8, 14, and 15 December 2024.

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 Exams: Steps To Results

Step 1. Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/swayam

Step 2. Click on the link to download the exam results on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. Check and download the results

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

The official website reads: "Please check your photo and signature on your scorecard. If either the photo or signature is missing, kindly re-download it."

SWAYAM is a program introduced by the Government of India to achieve the three key principles of the National Education Policy: access, equity, and quality. The initiative aims to provide high-quality teaching and learning resources to all, including underprivileged individuals.

It seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have yet to benefit from the digital era or fully integrate into the knowledge-driven economy. SWAYAM offers online certification courses in various subjects, with exams conducted every semester either in a Computer-Based Mode or a hybrid format combining CBT and traditional paper-and-pen methods.

The NTA has been entrusted with overseeing the SWAYAM exam for the July 2024 semester, covering a total of 456 courses.