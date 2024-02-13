JEE (Main) 2024 Result: 23 Candidates Secure 100 Score In First Session Of Exam

JEE (Main) 2024 Result: Paper 1 exams were conducted on 27, 29, 30, 31 January, and 1 February.

Twenty-three candidates achieved the 100 per cent score in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) (JEE-Main), as announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday. Over 11.70 lakh candidates appeared in the first session of the exam.

Among the candidates who secured 100 NTA scores, seven hail from Telangana, two from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, two from Delhi, and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The NTA score does not equate to the percentage of marks achieved but represents normalised scores. These scores are adjusted across multiple sessions of exams and are determined by the relative performance of all participants within each session.

"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees," news agency PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

The exam was conducted in various languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Additionally, it was administered internationally in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington DC. For the first time, it was also held in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo.

The first session of JEE Main (Exam) takes place in January-February, while the subsequent one is scheduled for April.

Based on the outcomes of JEE-Main Paper 1 and Paper 2, candidates will be selected to take the JEE-Advanced exam, which serves as a gateway to admission into the 23 prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).