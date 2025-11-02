NTA SWAYAM July Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Directly Here

NTA SWAYAM July Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for SWAYAM July courses today, November 2, 2025. However, fee payment facility for the courses is available till tomorrow, November 3. Students can apply for the courses on the official website of the agency - exams.nta.nic.in.

How To Apply For Swayam Courses- Detailed Steps

Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

Under the "Candidate Activity" board, click on "Registration For Swayam July 2025".

Click on "New Registration", fill the application form and pay the fees.

You will be successfully registered for the courses.

The application fee for SWAYAM courses is Rs. 750 per course for General category candidates and Rs. 500 per course for Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/PwBD. For every additional course, students will be charged Rs. 600 and Rs. 400 respectively.

The application form correction window will open from November 4 and candidates can make changes in their forms until November 6, 2025.

SWAYAM Examination Details

SWAYAM is held in Hybrid Mode (Computer-Based Test and Pen and Paper Test) for 648 diverse courses. For 508 course examinations conducted by NTA, the paper entails 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 100 marks, while 71 paper courses have 100 MCQs and the result 69 paper courses are held in hybrid mode. The hybrid mode exam structure is as follows:

Section A- 20 MCQs in CBT

Section B- 10 Short Answer Questions Paper Pen mode

Section C- 7 Long Answer Questions (5 is to be attempted out of 7) Paper pen

No marks are deducted for wrong answers.

Candidates can refer to the official notification on the NTA website for complete details regarding the examination.