Not Mandatory For CBSE Schools To Prescribe NCERT Books: HRD

The CBSE has not mandated schools to prescribe only NCERT text books, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Education | | Updated: December 28, 2017 20:14 IST
NCERT has conducted a review of all its textbooks, said Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not issued any advisory/directive to schools affiliated to it to compulsorily prescribe textbook published by NCERT," Minister of State for HRD, Upendra Kushwaha, said in a written response to a question.

He also informed the House that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has conducted a review of all its textbooks and rectified factual errors, if any, besides updating data.



