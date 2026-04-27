Noida School Timings Changed Due To Rising Heat, District Magistrate Issues New Order

The District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Budh Nagar has revised school timings for all schools in Noida in view of rising temperatures and heatwave warnings. The decision has been taken to protect students from extreme weather conditions and reduce health risks caused by excessive heat.

The order applies to all educational institutions in the district, including government schools, private schools, and institutions affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and other boards.

Noida School New Timings Across All Boards

As per the official directive, all schools in Noida will now function from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The revised timings are effective from April 27, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice.

The administration stated that the decision was necessary due to the increasing intensity of heatwave conditions and the risk posed by hot summer winds, commonly known as "loo". These weather conditions can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, especially among school-going children.

DM Orders Mandatory Compliance for Noida Schools

The district administration has directed all schools to strictly follow the new timing schedule. This includes council schools, private institutions, and schools operating under all recognized education boards. School authorities have also been advised to take preventive steps within campuses.

Heatwave Conditions Continue Across North India

Many parts of North India are currently witnessing high temperatures. Weather departments have issued advisories asking people to avoid stepping out during afternoon hours unless necessary.

School students are considered particularly vulnerable during such conditions. As a result, local administrations in different regions are reviewing safety measures.

Parents have largely supported the decision, stating that morning classes will help reduce students' exposure to intense heat. Authorities have also indicated that the situation will be monitored regularly, and further decisions regarding school operations may be taken depending on upcoming weather conditions.