Nobel Prize 2019: Complete List Of Winners

The Nobel Foundation has declared the complete list of winners for 2019 as of now. This year 15 eminent personalities would receive the highest honour, on December 10, for their individual contributions in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economics and in peace. Laureates, except peace prize winners, will receive their prize in Stockholm. Nobel Peace Prize will be given at Oslo, Norway.

From 1901 till 2018, 908 laureates and 27 organisations have received the Nobel Prize.

The awards are instituted by the Nobel Foundation based on the recommendations from The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for the Nobel Prize in Economics, Physics and Chemistry, Karolinska Institute for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, the Swedish Academy for Literature, and a Committee of five persons elected by the Norwegian Parliament (Storting) for the Peace Prize.

No person can nominate herself or himself for a Nobel Prize. Candidates are nominated by their respective academies, universities, previous Nobel Laureates and others in September. The Nobel Foundation doesn't reveal the names of the nominees until 50 years later.

Here's a complete list of Nobel Prize winners of this year:

Medicine: William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza of the US and Britain's Peter Ratcliffe split the nine million Swedish kronor ($914,000, 833,000 euros) award this year for discoveries on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability, paving the way for new cancer treatments.

Chemistry: John B Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham, and Akira Yoshino would receive this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are today used in everyday items; from mobile phones to remote controls and even electric vehicles.

Physics: Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz would share this year's Nobel Prize in Physics "for theoretical discoveries that have contributed to our understanding of how the Universe evolved after the Big Bang".

Literature: Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austrian novelist Peter Handke would receive 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature. The prize was postponed in 2018 after the academy was hit by a sexual assault scandal.

Peace: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed would be given the Nobel Peace Prize this year for ending 20 years of hostility with neighbouring Eritrea.

Economics: Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo, and Michael Kremer will share the Economics Nobel prize 2019 for their "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

