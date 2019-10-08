Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded For 'New Understanding Of Universe'

The 2019 Nobel Prize for physics was awarded on Tuesday to Canadian-American physicist James Peebles for “theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology”, Swiss astrophysicist Michel Mayor and astronomer Didier Queloz for “the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”

The 2019 prize, awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Science, rewards “new understanding of the universe's structure and history, and the first discovery of a planet orbiting a solar-type star outside our solar system. The discoveries have forever changed our conceptions of the world,” said the Nobel Academy in a statement.

The Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded a day after three researchers from the US and Britain shared the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

