Bengal Government Planning To Felicitate Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

West Bengal government is planning to organise a grand felicitation for Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, senior minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.

Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer jointly won the Nobel "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

"We are planning to organize a grand felicitation for Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee," Mr Chatterjee said.

The date for the programme is yet to be finalised.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday congratulated Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize for Economics.

"Hearty congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, an alumnus of South Point School & Presidency College Kolkata, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed," Ms Banerjee said in a tweet.

