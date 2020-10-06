Physics Nobel Awarded To Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel And Andrea Ghez

Roger Penrose of UK, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics Prize

Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for their research into black holes, the Nobel jury said.

Half of the prize went to Penrose for showing "that the general theory of relativity leads to the formation of black holes", and the other half went to Genzel and Ghez for discovering "that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the centre of our galaxy," the jury said.

