'Ask White House': India On US' Nobel Prize Pitch For Donald Trump

India on Friday said the White House should be asked the question of whether President Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering multiple peace deals and ceasefires since his return to power in January.

"My view is that it would be better if you direct that question to the White House itself," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a reporter when asked about the White House's Nobel Peace Prize pitch for Mr Trump.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said Mr Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming that the US President ended several conflicts around the world, including the one between India and Pakistan, since he returned to power in January.

Mr Trump has "now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo and Egypt and Ethiopia", she said at a White House press briefing.

Ms Leavitt said the Republican leader has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office.

"It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," she said.

The US President has repeatedly claimed that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a charge denied by New Delhi.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed.

India, after finding cross-border links to the attack, launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan then launched a massive missile and drone attack, which was intercepted by the Indian armed forces. In retaliation, Indian forces struck airfields in Pakistan. A ceasefire on May 10 ended the hostilities.

Trump To Win Nobel Peace Prize?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month nominated Donald Trump, who is trying to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In his letter to the Nobel Committee, which he shared online, Mr Netanyahu said Mr Trump had "demonstrated steadfast and exceptional dedication to promoting peace, security and stability around the world."

Islamabad also said in June it would recommend Mr Trump for the prize for his work in helping to resolve a conflict between India and Pakistan.

The Nobel Prizes are announced in October each year, but nominations close the previous January. If Mr Trump won the prize, he would become the fifth US president to do so after Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.