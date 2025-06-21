"Won't Get Nobel Prize For Stopping India-Pak War": Trump Claims Credit Again

US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his claim of brokering peace between India and Pakistan and lamented that he won't be honoured with a Nobel Peace prize for "stopping" a possible war between the two countries last month.

India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent meeting, has repeatedly asserted that a ceasefire between New Delhi and Washington was a result of direct military talks and Washington was never roped in for mediation.

"I won't get a Nobel Prize for stopping the war between India and Pakistan. I won't get a Nobel Prize for stopping the war between Serbia and Kosovo, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping peace between Egypt and Ethiopia, and I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East...," Mr Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"No, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that's all that matters to me!" he added.

The US President made the remarks as he took credit for a peace deal negotiated in Washington between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. "This is a Great Day for Africa and quite Frankly, a Great Day for the World. I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for this..," he said.

India has continuously denied the US' role in curbing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, which were triggered by Operation Sindoor that was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. New Delhi has, on several occasions, emphasised that neither Washington nor any third party had a role in its decision to cease military hostilities with Islamabad.

India has maintained that the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations sought to speak to his Indian counterpart on May 10 after India struck several airbases in the country, including the important Nur Khan airbase, under Operation Sindoor. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

On Wednesday, Mr Modi held a 35-minute telephonic conversation with Mr Trump, mainly on the operation, and made it clear that at no time were issues such as the India-US trade deal or mediation by the US to broker peace between India and Pakistan were discussed.

The US President, however, continued to claim credit for the ceasefire. "Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan - I love Pakistan - I think Modi is a fantastic man, I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India... And I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man (possibly referring to Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, Modi from the India side, and others. And they were going at it, they are both nuclear countries. I got it stopped," he said earlier this week.

Complaining that the press had failed to take note of this, he said: "I don't think I had one story written, did I have one story written? I stopped a war between two major nations, major nuclear nations. I did not have a story written about it, but that's okay. You know why, the people know."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has decided to "formally recommend" Mr Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in "recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis".

On Wednesday, Mr Trump hosted Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir for lunch at the White House.

The Peace Prize has principally been awarded to honour efforts in four main areas - arms control and disarmament, peace negotiation, democracy and human rights, and work aimed at creating a better organised and more peaceful work, according to its official website.