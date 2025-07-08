"Forging Peace As We Speak": Netanyahu Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in "forging peace". During their dinner at the White House on Monday, Netanyahu also handed a copy of the nomination letter that he sent to the prize committee.

"The President has already realised great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak in one country, in one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It's nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved, and you should get it," Netanyahu told the US President.

He also praised Trump's efforts to pursue peace and security, especially in the Middle East.

"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security which you are leading in many lands, but now especially in the Middle East. President has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams together make an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities," the Israeli leader said.

Trump, who has long described himself as a "peacemaker," appeared to be surprised by the nomination.

Thanking Netanyahu, he said, "This I did not know. Wow, thank you very much. Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful."

Trump has received multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations from supporters and loyal lawmakers over the years and has made no secret of his irritation at missing out on the prestigious award. The Republican has complained that the Norwegian Nobel Committee had overlooked him for his mediating role in conflicts between India and Pakistan, as well as Serbia and Kosovo.

To date, three US presidents have received the Nobel Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1919, and Barack Obama in 2009.

Netanyahu's US visit

The Israeli Prime Minister arrived at the White House on Monday for a private dinner with Trump, marking their third meeting this year amid the growing pressure over Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza. The meeting comes at a time when families of hostages held by Hamas are urging both leaders to ensure that any future ceasefire agreement includes the release of all remaining captives.

Trump has been trying to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas for months.

Sitting on the opposite side of a long table from the Israeli leader, Trump voiced confidence that Hamas was willing to end the conflict in Gaza, which is entering its 22nd month.

"I don't think there is a holdup. I think things are going along very well. They want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire," he said.

Pakistan's nomination of Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

The Pakistani government last month said it had decided to formally recommend Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his "decisive diplomatic intervention" during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The announcement came in a post on X, with the headline: "Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize".

"The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis," it said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. The on-ground hostilities from the Indian and Pakistan sides that lasted for four days ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Trump has been persistently claiming that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan. New Delhi maintained that India's fierce counter-attack that day forced Pakistan to plead for an end to the hostilities.