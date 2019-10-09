Nobel Prize In Chemistry Awarded For Development Of Lithium Ion Batteries

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Nobel Prize 2019 for Chemistry has been awarded to John B Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham, and Akira Yoshino for the developing the lithium-ion batteries that are today used in everyday items from mobile phones to remote controls and even electric vehicles.

The three scientists, with their invention, "created the right conditions for a wireless and fossil fuel-free society," the jury said. The prize for chemistry is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. "This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery ... can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society," the jury said.

The lithium-ion batteries were developed, broadly in three phases.

The foundation of the lithium-ion batteries were laid by Stanley Whittingham in the 1970s, during the oil crisis. The British Chemist started "developing methods that could lead to fossil fuel-free energy technologies," the Nobel Academy said in a statement. He developed the first functional lithium battery.

The battery's anode -- the point where current flows in from outside -- were made of metallic lithium, which is reactive. The batteries, therefore, were too explosive to be viable.

American materials scientist John B Goodenough built on this and in the 1980 had a major breakthrough where he doubled the battery's potential. "After a systematic search, in 1980 he demonstrated that cobalt oxide with intercalated lithium ions can produce as much as four volts," the Academy said in a statement.

Japanese Chemist Akira Yoshino, in the final stage, created the first commercially viable batteries in 1985. "Rather than using reactive lithium in the anode, he used petroleum coke, a carbon material that, like the cathode's cobalt oxide, can intercalate lithium ions," the academy said. He replaced pure lithium with lithium ions, which are safer and made the batter workable.

