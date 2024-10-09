Advertisement

2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To 3 Scientists

The prize, widely regarded as among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).

Read Time: 1 min
2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To 3 Scientists
Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To 3 Scientists

Scientists David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

The prize, widely regarded as among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Nobel In Chemistry, Nobel 2024, Nobel Prize
