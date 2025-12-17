Nobel Winner Maria Machado "Doing Well" Despite Injured Back, No Longer In Oslo

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado is doing well, a spokesperson for the Venezuelan opposition leader said on Wednesday, despite sustaining an injury to her back during her recent flight from Venezuela.

Machado fractured a vertebra while fleeing her home country on a small boat last week to receive the award in Oslo.

The laureate "is doing well and is currently attending medical appointments with a specialist to ensure her prompt and full recovery," a spokesperson said in a statement on X.

"She is no longer in Oslo," he added. He did not say where she was.

Machado went to Norway in defiance of a decade-long travel ban imposed by authorities in Venezuela and after spending more than a year in hiding, but she arrived too late for the official prize ceremony last week.

She has said she intends to return to Venezuela.

