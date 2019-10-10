Olga Tokarczuk Wins 2018 Nobel For Literature, Peter Handke For 2019

The Nobel Prize for Literature have been awarded to 114 people since 1901, of which only 14 are women.

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austrian author Peter Handke have been named the 2018 and 2019 winners of Nobel Prize for Literature, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday. The prize was postponed last year for the first time in 70 years after the academy was hit by a sexual assault scandal at the height of the MeToo Movement, leaving the institution paralysed.

The scandal hit in November 2017 when Swedish poet Katarina Frostenson, one of the 18 Academy members, resigned after a row over the handling of sexual assault charges against her husband, Jean-Claude Arnault. He was later convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for rape.

Katarina Frostenson's resignation was followed by that of six other members, including then permanent secretary Sara Danius. Academy members are elected for life and prior to this scandal, could not have resigned.

The academy has since been trying to restore its reputation. It has since revamped its statutes, allowing members to resign and increasing transparency.

The scandal also exposed conflicts of interest, harassment and a culture of silence among the members of the Swedish Academy, who are considered the country's guardians of culture.

The Academy elects four or five members for a three-year term to a Nobel Committee which shortlists the candidates of the prize. Since the scandal, the Nobel Foundation -- which funds the Nobel Prizes -- has insisted that five external members join the committee.

