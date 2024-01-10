Admission Threat Looms For Offline Enrolled Medical Students

After reviewing 104,891 MBBS students, the commission noted institutional admissions.

Medical students who secured MBBS seats in the current batch directly from colleges, rather than through online counselling by state or central authority, could encounter the possibility of their admissions being revoked.

Even the seats that were left over from the previous "stray vacancy or mop-up rounds" had to be allocated online using the centrally managed merit list, according to a directive from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The National Medical Commission (NMC), in a notice released on Tuesday evening, stated that it has identified an issue regarding the admissions of students to medical colleges for the Academic Year 2023-24. The commission, after scrutinising the details of 1,04,891 students enrolled in the MBBS course, observed the inclusion of students who were admitted at the college/institutional level.

"In continuation of the public notice dated December 18, 2023, it has come to the notice of the National Medical Commission that details of 1,04,891 students admitted to the MBBS course for the Academic Year 2023-24 include such students as well who were admitted at the college/institutional level," the official notice reads.

The NMC had issued a letter on July 24, 2023, directed to the principal secretaries of all states/union territories and the directors of DMEs of all States/UTs. The directive emphasised the necessity to conduct counselling, both undergraduate and postgraduate, in online mode for all rounds, including stray vacancy rounds in private medical colleges, from the academic year 2023-24.

The letter clearly stated that institutions/colleges were not authorised to conduct counselling, including stray vacancy rounds. This directive applied to deemed universities as well.

"That vide letter dated 24.07.2023 addressed to the Principal Secretaries of all States/UTs and to the director, DMEs of all States/UTs, NMC directed said authorities to make necessary arrangements for conducting the counselling (both UG and PG) in online mode, for all rounds including stray vacancy rounds in private medical colleges, from the academic year 2023-24. It was further directed through the said letter that the institutions/colleges are not allowed to conduct counselling, including the stray vacancy round," the notice further reads.

"It is informed that even though such students whose names are reflected in the final list of 1,04,891 admitted students in the MBBS course for the Academic Year 2023-24, the admissions will still be cancelled at a later stage once the verification of the admission process is completed by the NMC after receiving the details from the Directorate General of Health Services, Govt of India, and all state counselling authorities in respect of admissions made at the institutional/college level in the MBBS Course for the academic session 2023-24," it specifies.

Regulations 15 and 16 of Chapter -III of Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2023, were invoked to stress the designated authority for UG MBBS counselling. According to these regulations, the Government of India is responsible for appointing a designated authority for common counselling, and medical institutes are prohibited from admitting candidates in contravention of these regulations.

Additionally, a penalty provision was outlined for colleges found violating these regulations, imposing fines and potential restrictions on admissions.