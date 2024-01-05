PGMER-23: Postgraduate Medical Students To Get 20 Days Paid Leave, Check Other Benefits

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the guidelines for the postgraduate medical students. The regulations called, "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023" or 'PGMER-23' list details about the various postgraduate qualifications, NExT, NEET PG, NEET SS, stipend offered to postgraduate students among others.

The following are the list of qualifications, duration of the course and components of Postgraduate Training as mentioned in the PGMER-23.

Postgraduate broad-speciality Qualifications- Duration of course is 3 years/2 years

Postgraduate super-speciality Courses- Duration of the course is 3 years

Postgraduate diploma Courses- Duration of the course is 2 years

Postdoctoral Certificate Courses- Duration of the course is 1 year

Postdoctoral Fellowship (PDF) Courses- Duration of the course is 2 years

DM/MCh (6 years course)- Duration of the course is 6 years

NExT and NEET SS

Candidates willing to pursue a postgraduate broad speciality course in Medicine will be required to qualify the 'NMC, National Exit Test Regulations, 2023'.

For pursuing a super-speciality programme/course in Medicine, medical aspirants are required to secure the minimum eligible score at the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super-Speciality (NEET-SS) conducted either by the National Medical Commission or caused to have been conducted by the National Medical Commission.

Postgraduate training

Postgraduate training shall consist of training of the students through lectures, seminars, journal clubs, group discussions, participation in laboratory and experimental work, involvement in research, clinical meetings, grand rounds, clinicopathological conferences, practical training in the diagnosis and medical and surgical treatment, training in the basic medical sciences as well as in allied clinical specialties, etc as per the requirement of Speciality training.

All post-graduate students will work as full-time resident doctors. They will work for reasonable working hours and will be provided reasonable time for rest in a day.

Stipend to PG students

The postgraduate students undergoing postgraduate Degree/Diploma/Super-speciality courses in all the institutions shall be paid a stipend at par with the stipend being paid to the postgraduate students of State Government medical institutions/Central Government medical institutions, in the State/Union Territory where the institution is located.

Every postgraduate student will be given minimum 20 days of paid leave (casual leave) per year. Subject to exigencies of work, post-graduate students will be allowed one weekly holiday. Female postgraduate students shall be allowed maternity leave as per existing Government rules and regulations. Male postgraduate students shall be allowed paternity leave as per existing Government rules and regulations. In addition to 20 days' paid leave, the candidates will be allowed academic paid leave of 5 days per year.

For detailed information on the regulations by postgraduate students, candidates can click on the following link.