NMC Notifies Updated Seat Matrix For PG Course 2024-25

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a circular notifying an updated seat matrix for postgraduate medical seats for 2024-25 academic year. An official notification by the NMC reads, "In supersession of this Commission's Seat Matrix of even number dated 19.11.2024 for PG Medical Courses for AY 2024-25, an updated seat matrix for PG Courses for AY 2024-25 along with Medical Assessment and Rating Board's letter dated 24-01-2025 is attached. All concerned medical colleges and health institutions/ stakeholders are requested to take note of the same."

The seat matrix includes details such as state and Institute name, quota, branch and category. Medical colleges can visit the official website of the NMC to check complete list of updated information on seat matrix in postgraduate medical colleges.

Earlier, 16 more new seats were added for NEET PG counselling round 3 for choice filling 2024 in medical colleges of India. Out of these, Maharashtra had a total of 16 seats available followed by Karnataka with a total of 4 seats and Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have the least number of seats available with a total of 1 seat each.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had recently invalidated the domicile-based reservations in postgraduate (PG) medical courses. Declaring them unconstitutional, the court noted that, "Residence-based reservation in PG medical courses is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution."

While the court stuck down the domicile reservations for future admissions, it also clarified that the judgment will not affect the domicile reservation already granted to students.