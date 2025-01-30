DNB PDCET 2025: Registrations To Begin For Post Diploma DNB Broad Speciality Courses

The National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin with the registration process for the DNB-PDCET today, January 30, 2025. The exam is conducted as a single window entrance examination for admission to Post Diploma DNB Broad specialty courses.

Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the NBE for detailed information. The deadline to submit the applications is February 19, 2025 till 11: 55 pm. The edit window for all payment success applications is 25-27 February 2025. The application fee for the exam is Rs 4,250.

The final and selective edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open from March 7-10, 2025. The admit cards for the exam will be issued on March 21, 2025. Candidates will be informed about the city to take the exam through Email on March 5, 2025.

The examination is scheduled for March 25, 2025. The results will be announced by April 25, 2025. The cut off date for qualifying the final exam of PG Medical Diploma qualification towards eligibility for DNB-PDCET 2025 is January 31, 2025.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for admission to Post Diploma DNB courses of two years duration is as follows:

Candidates who have passed the final examination leading to the award of Post Graduate Diploma from Indian Universities/NBEMS which are duly recognised as per provisions of the NMC Act 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 can apply for the DNB-PDCET 2025 in the same Broad specialty through online application system.

The result of final examination for the said Post Graduate Diploma qualification should have been declared on or before January 31, 2025.

