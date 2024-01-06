Medical Colleges To Submit Details About Super Specialty Course Students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification for the students of Super Specialty Courses who have taken admission in medical college or postgraduate institute. As per the notification, the institutes are required to fill the information relating to admission of these students by January 10, 2024.

An official notification by the commission read, “All the Medical colleges/ institutes in India under the commission are hereby informed that the online portal for filling up the details of candidates who took admission in Super Specialty Courses, shall be opened from January 5 to 10, 2024.”

The commission asked the candidates to fill in the requisite data in the stipulated time adding that it will not accept any physical or manual data. The commission also warned the candidates that in case any wrong information is presented, it will take action against them.

“The onus of furnishing true, correct and authentic information is upon the college concerned and in case of furnishing of any wrong/incorrect information it shall be open to NMC to initiate action as is permissible in law,” added the notification.

In case of any difficulty in accessing NMC website an email may be sent to support.pgmonitoring@nmc.org.in and the commission office shall revert within two working days to resolve the query/issue.

Meanwhile, the NMC has released the guidelines for the postgraduate medical students called "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023" or 'PGMER-23' and National Medical Commission (Recognition of Medical Qualification) Regulations, 2023.