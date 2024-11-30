NMC Extends Deadline For Submission Of Annual Declaration Details

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification informing the medical colleges about the extension of date for the submission of Annual Declaration Form. The deadline has been extended from November 30, 2024 to December 10, 2024.



Submission of Annual Declaration details/data is mandatory for all medical colleges/institutions except those colleges granted Letter of Permission (LOP) in the year 2024 and that have not admitted students in the college for the year 2024-25.



The submission of duly completed Annual Declaration Form of each college on NMC portal is mandatory for annual renewal of permission of UG-MBBS seats. The institute will not permit any seat in case the college/institution fails to submit the annual declaration within the specified time period.



An official notification by the NMC reads, "This may be treated as last opportunity to provide the required information to National Medical Commission which is mandatory as per the Chapter II of MSMER2023, failing to adhere to the required provisions of the above Regulation will also be subject to strict penalties as laid down in Chapter –II- of MSMER 2023"



The notification also highlighted that the colleges/institutes that fail to submit the Annual Declaration Form will not be permitted to conduct admission in MBBS course for the academic year 2025-26.

