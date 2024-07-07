NMC Announces Final Decisions On Establishment Of New Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the final decisions regarding the applications for the establishment of new undergraduate (UG) medical colleges for the academic year 2024-25. This follows the Medical Assessment and Rating Board's (MARB) public notice issued on April 3, 2024. According to the NMC, the outcomes of 113 applications have been communicated to the respective medical institutions and colleges via email, as provided in their online applications. The institutions are expected to take the necessary actions within the stipulated timeline. "In continuation of MARB's Public Notice dated the 3rd of April 2024, with reference to the applications received for the establishment of new UG medical colleges for the academic year 2024-25, it is informed that the final decisions of MARB in respect of 113 applications have been communicated through email IDs (as mentioned in online applications) to the medical institutions/colleges concerned for information and necessary action by them within the stipulated timeline," the NMC stated in an official notice.

For transparency, a list containing the application numbers of the 113 reviewed applications has been attached to the public notice for general information. Institutions and interested parties can refer to this list for further details.

List of 14 Out Of 113 Medical Institutions/Colleges Concerned:

Delhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Najafgarh, South West Delhi

School of Medical Science, Sri Satya Sai University of Technology and Medical, Sehore (MP)

Autonomous State Medical College, Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh

Autonomous State Medical College, Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh

Bharat Medical College & Hospital, Purulia

Autonomous State Medical College Society, District Male & Female Hospital, Sultanpur

Mahatma Vidur Autonomous State Medical College, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh

Dev Medical College and Research Center, Jaipur

Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

Autonomous State Medical College, Lakhimpur Kheri

Autonomous State Medical College Society, Kaushambi

Autonomous State Medical College, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh

Dr B C Roy Multi Specialty Medical Research Centre, Kharagpur, West Midnapore, West Bengal

Government Medical College and Hospital, Jajpur, Odisha

Check the complete list here

The National Medical Commission (NMC) was formed through the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, enacted by Parliament. Its objectives include enhancing access to quality and affordable medical education, ensuring the availability of competent medical professionals across the nation, promoting equitable and universal healthcare with a focus on community health, facilitating the adoption of cutting-edge medical research by practitioners, and encouraging their active participation in research endeavors.

The NMC also conducts periodic and transparent evaluations of medical institutions, maintains a national medical register, upholds stringent ethical standards in medical practice, and implements an effective mechanism for addressing grievances.