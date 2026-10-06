NITTT July-August 2026 Result Out: Check Batch-13 Scorecard And Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) July-August 2026 examination results. Candidates can now check their results and download their scorecards from the official website, nittt.nta.ac.in.

The Batch-13 examination was conducted on July 31, August 1, August 7 and August 8. The exam was held in Internet Based Mode with remote proctoring and was conducted across eight sessions.

As per the NTA, 10,201 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 9,848 appeared for the test.

To check their results, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth on the official NITTT website.

How to check NITTT July-August 2026 result

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their NITTT 2026 scorecard:

Visit the official NITTT website at nittt.nta.ac.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link to the NITTT July-August 2026 result or scorecard.

Click on the relevant link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

Your NITTT 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can also access their scorecards through the direct link provided on the official NITTT website.