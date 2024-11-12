NTA NITTT September 2024 Result Released, Check Direct Link Here

NTA NITTT September 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website, nittt.nta.ac.in. To access the results, they must enter their application number and date of birth.

The exams were conducted on September 14, 15, 28, and 29 in two shifts: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM and 2:30 PM-5:30 PM. The objective-type test lasted three hours and consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions. The exam was conducted online via an Internet-Based Remote Proctored format, with questions available in English.

The official notification states: "The responsibility of NTA is limited to conduct of the exam, processing, and declaration of results. The Module Completion Certificate will be issued by NITTT in due course."

NTA NITTT September 2024: Eligibility Criteria



Learners enrolled in any of the eight modules on the SWAYAM Online Degree Platform are eligible to take the OBT-RP examination for that module if they score at least 50% (15 out of 30 marks) in the Internal Assessment. Inductee teachers can register for the final proctored exam only if they achieve 50% in continuous assessment.

The NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) examination for September 2024, specifically for inductee teachers. The entrance exam is conducted for admission or fellowship in higher educational institutions. The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chennai, is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.