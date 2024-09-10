NITTT 2024: Mock Test For Technical Teachers Training To Be Held Tomorrow, Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam guidelines for the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chennai. As per the official release, the exam is scheduled for September 14, 25, 28 and 29, 2024 in two shifts per day. The test will be held for a duration of three hours from 10 am - 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Exam will be held in objective type test comprising 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in online Remote Proctored mode. Students appearing in the exam can appear for a mock test on September 11, 2024 from 10 am to 6 pm.

Candidates are not required to visit any centre for appearing in the test as they are allowed to take the test from any location from their laptops/PCs. However, the applicants must be aware that they will be under invigilation by human proctors during the exam, who will monitor their movements, including those on their screen.

The official notification by the NTA reads, "At any point of time during the exam, if the proctor finds any suspicious eye movements or any suspicious activities in the exam environment, candidate can be asked by the proctor through chat, to turn the laptop/webcam to show his/her surroundings. Warning on chat shall appear on the candidate's console on suspicious behaviour. If the candidate does not follow the instructions even after repeated warnings from the proctor, the exam can be terminated for the candidate by the proctor. Candidates are required to keep a check on the chat window for any communication from the Proctor."

The exam will be held in English medium only.

NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) examination September 2024, for inductee teachers. The entrance exam is conducted for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chennai is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

