Examination Schedule Out For Technical Teachers Training, Check Details

The National Testing Agency has released the dates for the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) examination. The exam has been scheduled for February 10, 11, 17 and 18. The exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

The question paper will have objective type question comprising of 100 Multiple Choice Questions. The medium of the question paper will be in English.

Admit cards for the exam will be issued on the NTA website on January 30, 2024. A mock test before the exam will be conducted on February 7, 2024. Specific details on to attend the webinar and appear in the mock test will be provided to the candidates through Admit cards and through emails sent to their registered email addresses.

The exam will be conducted in online remote proctored mode. Candidates will not be required to visit any exam centre and they can take the exam from their location on their laptops and personal computers. Candidates will be under invigilation by human proctors during the exam who will monitor their movements.

An official notification on the website read, "At any point of time during the exam, if the Proctor finds any suspicious eye movements or any suspicious activities in the exam environment, candidate can be asked by the Proctor through chat, to turn the Laptop/Webcam to show his/her surroundings. Warning on Chat shall appear on the candidate's console on suspicious behaviour. If the candidate does not follow the instructions even after repeated warnings from the Proctor, the exam can be terminated for the Candidate by the Proctor. Candidates are required to keep a check on the chat window for any communication from the Proctor."

National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chennai is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.