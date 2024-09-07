NITTT Examination September 2024 Admit Card Out, Check Key Guidelines

NITTT Exam September 2024: The admit cards for the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination, September 2024, have been released. Registered candidates can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website using their application numbers and date of birth. The exams are scheduled for September 14, 15, 28, and 29, and will be held in two shifts: 10am-1pm and 2.30pm-5.30pm. The objective-type test will last three hours and consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be conducted online via an Internet-Based Remote Proctored format, with questions in English.

Candidates can take the exam from their location using a laptop or personal computer, eliminating the need to visit a test centre. A mock test will be conducted on September 11, from 10am to 6pm.

Details about attending the webinar and participating in the mock test are available on the admit cards and in the emails sent to registered candidates.

NITTT Exam September 2024: Guidelines

Candidates must maintain exam integrity and avoid unfair practices.

Human proctors will remotely monitor the exam, observing the candidates' surroundings and screen activities.

Suspicious behaviour may prompt a proctor to request a webcam check of the surroundings. Repeated non-compliance could result in exam termination.

No papers are allowed for note-taking or rough work.

Permitted items include an Admit Card, valid ID proof, and a transparent water bottle.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions on their Admit Card and follow them during the examination. If there are any discrepancies in the details, photograph, or signatures shown on the admit card and confirmation page, candidates should contact the helpline between 10am and 5pm. In such cases, they can still attend the exam using the downloaded admit card, and the NTA will correct the records afterwards.

Eligibility Criteria:

Learners enrolled in any of the eight modules on the SWAYAM Online Degree Platform are eligible to take the OBT - RP examination for that module if they score at least 50% (15 out of 30 marks) in Internal Assessment. Inductee teachers can register for the final proctored exam only if they achieve 50% in the continuous assessment.

Post-Exam Activities:

Evaluation Criteria:

Each question is worth one mark, with a total of 100 marks.

No negative marking will be applied for incorrect answers.

If a question has multiple correct options, candidates who select any of the correct answers will be awarded marks.

If a question is invalidated due to errors or technical issues, full marks will be given to all exam participants.

Passing Requirements: To pass the NTA written exam, candidates must secure at least 50% of the total marks.

Result Declaration:

The NTA will publish the scorecard for the written test (excluding internal assessment marks) on the official website. Final results, including internal marks, will be released by NITTT on its portal. No requests for rechecking, re-evaluation, or re-totaling will be entertained. Results for candidates involved in unfair means (UFM) will not be published. The final certificate will be issued by NITTTR.