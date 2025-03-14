NITTT 2025: Exam Schedule Out For National Initiative For Technical Teachers Training

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) examination 2025. The exam will be held on March 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2025 in online mode for a duration of three hours. The first shift of the exam will be held from 10 am-1 pm while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30-5:30 pm. Admit cards for the exam will be released on March 12, 2025.





Pattern of the test

The paper pattern will have objective type questions comprising 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The exam will be conducted in online mode in remote proctored method.



Rules to be followed for the Online proctored exam:

Candidates are expected to maintain the sanctity and integrity of the exam and not resort to any unfair means.



The exam is remotely proctored. Candidates will be under invigilation by human proctors during the exam, who will monitor their movements, including those on their screen.



At any point of time during the exam, if the Proctor finds any suspicious eye movements or any suspicious activities in the exam environment, candidate can be asked by the Proctor through Chat, to turn the Laptop/Webcam to show his/her surroundings. Warning on Chat shall appear on the candidate's console on suspicious behaviour. If the candidate does not follow the instructions even after repeated warnings from the Proctor, the exam can be terminated for the candidate by the Proctor. Candidates are required to keep a check on the chat window for any communication from the Proctor.

Candidates are not allowed to keep any sheets/papers for noting down anything or for doing any rough work.



Candidates will be permitted to keep the following items with them during the exam:

Admit Card

Valid ID proof

Drinking water in a transparent water bottle.



The NITTT exam is conducted to provide in-service training to Inductee Teachers in AICTE-approved institutions, enhancing their professional skills for teaching roles. The exam evaluates the teacher's performance through continuous assignments and a final (Internet Based)-Remote Proctored exam. Successful completion of all phases within three years is required for probation confirmation and promotion eligibility.