NIT Trichy Admission Process Explained: Courses Offered, Counselling Details

NIT Trichy Admission 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has been set up by the Ministry of Education to conduct the joint seat allocation to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs), and other technical institutes funded fully or partially by central or state governments. Admission to all the academic programmes offered by these institutes will be made through a single platform.

The NIT Tiruchirappalli, in Tamil Nadu, offers admission to its academic programmes based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scores. The admission criteria also include the performance of the candidate in the Class 12 qualifying examination. NIT Trichy has secured 30th position in the NIRF 2025 rankings.

Who Is Eligible?

To be eligible for the NIT counselling, candidates must have qualified or secured a rank in the JEE Main 2026 BE/BTech paper and have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) with at least 75% aggregate marks (65% for SC/ST/PwD) or be in the top 20 percentile of their respective board.

Counselling Process

It is mandatory for the candidates to register for JoSAA 2026 counselling. The academic programmes, along with the category-wise intake capacity known as seat matrix, will be announced on the online portal, josaa.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the seat allocation process follows a strict timeline. The entire process is online and computer operated. Based on previous counselling processes, a candidate can choose and apply to a series of academic programmes in a certain order of preference.

A seat to the highest possible choice of academic programme is allocated to the candidate considering the following factors:

The category

The position of the candidate in the respective rank list

The order of preference of academic programmes selected by the candidate

The availability of seats in different seat categories or quotas for which the candidate is eligible

After the seat allotment results are announced, must pay the admission fee and upload the required documents.

B Tech Programmes Offered

NIT Tiruchirappalli offers the following B Tech programmes.

Civil Engineering Computer Science & Engineering Electrical & Electronics Engineering Electronics & Communication Engineering Instrumentation & Control Engineering Mechanical Engineering Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Production Engineering Chemical Engineering

NIT Trichy will release the official schedule of the 2026 counselling process on its official website. Candidates must follow the online reporting timeline of the institute to complete the admission process.