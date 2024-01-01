NIT Tiruchirappalli Hiring Junior Research Fellow, Check Details

NIT Tiruchirappalli has invited applications from nationals for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for project titled, "Improvement of thermo-mechanical properties of aero-turbine blades through 3D printed auxetic structures."

Candidates having a degree in BE/BTech with first class in Mechanical/Production/Metallurgy/Aero from UGC recognised university with valid GATE score or ME/MTech with first class in manufacturing technology/CAD/CAM/Metallurgy/Thermal/Aero from UGC recognised university with valid GATE score are eligible for the project position.

The role is entitled for a salary of Rs 37,000 per month. The duration of the role is two years.

Candidates selected for the post will be required to perform simulation and analysis in FEA packages, 3D CAD Modelling and 3D Printing, conducting experiments, performing of thermo-mechanical and microstructural examination and writing reports and technical articles.

The upper age limit of the job is 28 years. The upper age limit relaxable for the candidates belonging to SC/ST is 5 years and OBC is 3 years.

Eligible candidates will only be called for interview as per the criteria set by the selection committee based on valid GATE score and percentage of marks obtained in minimum qualifying degree, relevant experience and other.

The last date for submission of duly filled in application form is January 5, 2024 by 4 pm. Applications should be submitted only in the form of softcopy PDF form with all necessary documents through email.