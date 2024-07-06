NIOS On Demand Exam 2024 Schedule Released, Check Details

NIOS ODE 2024: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 On Demand Examination (ODE) 2024. Students can check and download the examination date sheet by visiting the official website, nios.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held from July 16 to September 12 this year.



The official notification reads: "The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on the NIOS website www.nios.ac.in & sdmis.nios.ac.in from July 10, 2024, including registration for Stream-3 & 4. The Question papers of ODE will be provided based on the New Syllabus only."



The subjects for Class 12 include Physics, English, Business Studies, Economics, Political Science, Sanskrit, Mathematics, History, Biology, Geography, Data Entry Operations, Sociology, Mass Communication, Introduction to Law, and Library & Information Science. For Class 10 students, subjects include Hindi, Mathematics, Painting, Sanskrit, English, Science and Technology, Data Entry Operations, Social Science, Economics, Business Studies, Home Science, Psychology, Indian Culture & Heritage, Accountancy, Bharatiya Darshan, and Sanskrit Sahitya.

The National Institute of Open Schooling has been working on the concept of On-Demand Examination (ODE) at the Secondary Level since 2003. The concept of ODE is an important step in the direction of flexibility in open and distance learning. The basic concept of On Demand Examination is that an NIOS student can walk into the examination center whenever they feel ready or comfortable to give the exam. NIOS re-launched the ODES at the Secondary level in 2005. With the success of ODE at the Secondary level, NIOS commenced the On-Demand Examination at the Senior Secondary level from October 2007.