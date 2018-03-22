NIFT Results 2018 Declared @ Nift.ac.in; Here Is How To Check

The entrance exam was held as a part of selection process for NIFT admission 2018 for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
Entrance examination was held to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidates for the programme opted. The entrance exam had no negative marking. The exam comprised of GAT (General Ability Test and CAT (Creative Ability Test).
According to the schedule released by NIFT, Situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview will be held in April - May, 2018 and final results will be declared by end of May or June, 2018.
Counselling for NIFT admission will begin from end of May or June first week onwards.
NIFT result 2018: How to check entrance exam results
Follow these steps to check your results:
Step One: Go to the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.
Step Two: Click on the link displaying "Result of Written test held on January 21, 2018"
Step Three: Enter any of the two out of roll number, date of birth and application number
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Get the result
Step Six: Take a printout
