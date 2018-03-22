NIFT Results 2018 Declared @ Nift.ac.in; Here Is How To Check National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the results for the entrance exam held on January 21, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT NIFT written examination results are available online at nift.ac.in. New Delhi: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the results for the entrance exam held on January 21, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the NIFT written examination can now check their result online at nift.ac.in. Situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview for



The entrance exam was held as a part of selection process for NIFT admission 2018 for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.



Entrance examination was held to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidates for the programme opted. The entrance exam had no negative marking. The exam comprised of GAT (General Ability Test and CAT (Creative Ability Test).



According to the schedule released by NIFT, Situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview will be held in April - May, 2018 and final results will be declared by end of May or June, 2018.



Counselling for NIFT admission will begin from end of May or June first week onwards.

NIFT result 2018: How to check entrance exam results

Follow these steps to check your results:



Step One: Go to the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.



Step Two: Click on the link displaying "Result of Written test held on January 21, 2018"



Step Three: Enter any of the two out of roll number, date of birth and application number



Step Four: Submit the details



Step Five: Get the result



Step Six: Take a printout



The candidates may also check their results directly from this link too:



Click here for more



National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the results for the entrance exam held on January 21, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the NIFT written examination can now check their result online at nift.ac.in. Situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview for NIFT admission will be held soon. NIFT admission online registration had begun towards the later part of November 2017. The provisional results link can be accessed from results link by entering roll number, date of birth and application number.The entrance exam was held as a part of selection process for NIFT admission 2018 for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.Entrance examination was held to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidates for the programme opted. The entrance exam had no negative marking. The exam comprised of GAT (General Ability Test and CAT (Creative Ability Test).According to the schedule released by NIFT, Situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview will be held in April - May, 2018 and final results will be declared by end of May or June, 2018.Counselling for NIFT admission will begin from end of May or June first week onwards.Follow these steps to check your results:Step One: Go to the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.Step Two: Click on the link displaying "Result of Written test held on January 21, 2018"Step Three: Enter any of the two out of roll number, date of birth and application numberStep Four: Submit the detailsStep Five: Get the resultStep Six: Take a printout The candidates may also check their results directly from this link too: Click here Click here for more Education News