This Government Firm Is Hiring For Deputy Manager Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.60 Lakh

NHIDCL Vacancy 2025: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has invited applications for 34 Deputy Manager (Technical) posts. The application process began on October 4 and will remain open until November 3. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, www.nhidcl.com.

Selection Process And Salary

There will be no written examination for this recruitment. NHIDCL will prepare merit lists based on GATE scores. Candidates with valid GATE scores from 2023, 2024, or 2025 are eligible to apply.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 1.60 lakh.

Probation Period

Selected candidates will be placed on a two-year probation, which may be extended by up to two additional years.

Essential Qualification

Educational Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university/institute.

GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score from 2023, 2024, or 2025.

Age Limit: Not more than 34 years (relaxation applicable as per government rules for reserved categories).

Eligibility

The vacancy is for the Technical Cadre. Applicants must possess a Civil Engineering degree and have qualified the GATE exam in any of the years 2023, 2024, or 2025. The upper age limit is 34 years, with statutory relaxations for candidates from reserved categories.

How To Apply

Visit the official NHIDCL website, nhidcl.com.

Navigate to current vacancies section and select related recruitment link and click on apply

Register using your full name, mobile number, email ID, and date of birth.

Log in with the registered email ID and password.

Complete the application form, upload required documents (photograph and signature)

Pay the applicable fee (if any), and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification on NHIDCL's website for complete information regarding eligibility, reservation, application fees, and other instructions.