New Directors Appointed In Six IITs

Six Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) got new directors on Thursday, according to sources in the Education Ministry.



While Mr Manindra Agrawal has been appointed as the director of IIT-Kanpur, Mr Devendra Jalihal of IIT-Madras has been appointed as the director of IIT-Guwahati, they said.



Mr Agrawal was a professor at IIT-Kanpur's Department of Computer Science and Engineering.



"Mr Avinash Kumar Agarwal, professor at IIT-Kanpur's Department of Mechanical Engineering, has been appointed as the director of IIT-Jodhpur," a source said.



"Mr Sukumar Mishra has been appointed as the director of IIT-Dhanbad while Mr DS Katti will be the new head of IIT-Goa," the source added. Mr Amit Patra has been appointed as the director of IIT-BHU.

