IIT Madras Launches Advanced Certificate Programs In Artificial Intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced three advanced certificate programs in Artificial Intelligence.

The programs include AI-Powered Product Design and Management, Advanced Engineering in AI Agent Workflows & Agentic Systems Development and UI/UX Design with AgenticAI & GenAI. The courses are being offered by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation in partnership with Futurense.

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is the technology innovation hub of IIT Madras funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The program will begin around December 2025/January 2026 and will run for a period of 7-8 month. The courses have been launched for product managers, engineers, designers, data scientists and career switchers with over year experience. Exceptional freshers are also welcome to apply.

Eligibility

Candidates having a Bachelor's (Engineering/Management/related) degree with over one year of experience are eligible to apply. These candidates will be inducted after a qualifying test on aptitude, logic and domain basics.

Program details

As per the information shared by IIT Madras, each of the program features hands-on capstone projects mentored by core faculty and Futurense's Leadership Council. The courses also have AI Clinic access for real-world challenges, Breakfast Club networking and optional campus immersions at IITM Pravartak.

The AI-Powered Product Design and Management program reimagines product management frameworks for Agentic AI, teaching learners to redesign ideation, prototyping, testing, launch, and scaling with generative AI, predictive analytics, and multi-agent workflows.

The Advanced Engineering in AI Agent Workflows focuses on workflow-first multi-agent orchestration using 30+ tools like LangChain, Zapier, and GPT-4, enabling enterprise integration with APIs, CRMs, and ERPs for scalable, reliable systems.

The UI/UX Design with AgenticAI & GenAI program transforms design into adaptive, intelligent experiences across web, mobile, AR/VR, and IoT, leveraging no-code AI co-designers, Figma AI, Uizard, and automated usability testing without deep coding expertise.

How to apply

The candidates can apply at: digitalskills.iitmpravartak.org.in (courseIDs 415-417)

