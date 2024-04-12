IIT Madras Invites Applications From School Students For Stockholm Water Prize

Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Madras has invited applications from school students for the Global Water Challenge Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Interested and eligible students can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The deadline to fill the application forms is April 30, 2024.

Interested school students of classes 9 to 12 and above 15 years of age can apply through the following link - https://sjwpindia.in/

The event is being organized for the students to recognise and celebrate the innovative efforts of young minds in addressing critical water-related challenges.

The top 25 teams will be selected through a rigorous process by subject matter experts. Each of the top 25 teams will undergo training in presentation skills and receive certificates from SJWP India and IIT Madras. Ten outstanding teams from the top 25 will be honoured with the National Water Champions Award.

The winners of the water prize will represent India at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden, which will be held from August 25 to 29, 2024 as a part of World Water Week.

This competition is being hosted by Sustainability Venture Studio at the School of Sustainability, IIT Madras, in partnership with Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI).