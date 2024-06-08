JEE Advanced 2024 Results To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will release the final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2024 on June 9. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website by using their login credentials.

Students who qualify the JEE Advanced 2024 will have to undergo the JoSAA 2024 counselling process to secure a seat at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs). The registration process for the counselling and choice filling for academic programmes under JoSAA will begin on June 10, 2024.

For candidates who wish to pursue Architecture, registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 will begin on June 9 and close on June 10. The AAT 2024 will be conducted on June 12 from 9am to 12 noon, with results expected to be announced on June 14.

The JEE Advanced exam is the final gateway for admissions to various programmes at the IITs. Only those who scored a rank in the top 2.5 lakh in the JEE Main exam were eligible for JEE Advanced 2024. The exam comprised two papers, which were held for three hours.

JEE Advanced 2024 was held on May 26 in two shifts - Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.