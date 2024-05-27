JEE Advanced 2024 Concludes, Check Result And Seat Allocation Schedule

The Joint Entrance Examination - Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024 was conducted on May 26 in two sessions. The first session took place from 9am to 12 noon, followed by the second session from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. The question paper for the exam has been released and is available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Students' response sheets will be released on May 31, and the provisional answer keys will be available on June 2. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answers between June 2 and June 3. The final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2024 will be published on June 9.

Registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 will begin on June 9 and close on June 10. The AAT 2024 will be conducted on June 12 from 9am to 12 noon, with results expected to be announced on June 14.

Through the JEE (Advanced) exam, IITs offer admission to undergraduate programmes leading to Bachelor's degrees, Integrated Master's degrees, and Bachelor-Master Dual degrees in fields like Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture.

Students enrolled in dual degree programmes receive both Bachelor's and Master's degrees upon completing the required coursework. In some IITs, students in the 4-year Bachelor's programme can opt for a BTech (Honors) and/or a BTech with Minors.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 process will commence on June 10 at 5pm. This process facilitates admissions to 118 institutes for the academic year 2023-24, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 38 other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Students who secure a rank in JEE Advanced 2024 will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for a seat at an IIT. All eligible candidates must participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of courses and institutes through a single platform.

Academic programmes offered at IITs and their minimum

duration

BTech 4 years

BSc 4 years

BArch- 5 years

Dual Degree BTech- MTech- 5 years

Dual Degree BS-MS - 5 years

Integrated MTech- 5 years

Integrated MSc- 5 years

Other Institutes allowing admission using JEE (Advanced) rank

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in

Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli

Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam

Candidates should contact these institutes directly for additional admission information.