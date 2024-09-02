JEECUP Round 6 Counselling 2024 Schedule Out, Choice Filling Starts On September 5

JEECUP Round 6 Counselling 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the schedule for the 2024 UP Polytechnic Round 6 counselling, aimed at filling vacant seats in government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh. The choice filling for Round 6 will start on September 5 for eligible candidates from UP and other states on the official JEECUP website.

To participate in this round, candidates must log in to the portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in using their ID and password to register. They can select multiple courses and colleges during the choice-filling period, which ends on September 7. The seat allotment results for this round will be released on September 8, based on the candidates' preferences.

Eligibility for Round 6 counselling includes candidates who did not have their records verified in the fourth round, those who did not receive a seat in the fifth round, and those who did not participate in previous counselling phases. Both UP and out-of-state candidates are eligible. Seats allocated in this round will be automatically confirmed. Candidates who receive seats in government or aided institutions must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 3,000 and a counselling fee of Rs 250, totaling Rs 3,250. They must also verify their records at help centres and pay the remaining tuition fee according to the schedule.

JEECUP 6th Round Counseling 2024 schedule is as follows