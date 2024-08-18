JEECUP 2024: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Access

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has released the results for the seat allotment process for Round 4. Qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the JEECUP Counselling 2024 by visiting the official website . The results can be accessed until August 22. Candidates are allocated colleges and institutes based on the 2024 cut-off.

Important Dates And Deadlines

Seat Acceptance Fee: To be paid between August 18 and 22.

Online Balance Fee Deposit: For Government, aided, and PPP polytechnic institutes, from August 22 to 23.

Seat Withdrawal Deadline: August 24.

JEECUP 2024: Steps To Check Seat Allotment

Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the 'JEECUP for Round 4 Seat Allotment' link on the home page.

Enter your application number and password.

Review your seat allotment results.

Admission Formalities

Candidates who accept their allotted seats are required to complete the necessary admission formalities by the deadlines. This includes document verification and fee payment.

Required Documents For Verification

Candidates must carry the following documents to the help centre for verification: