JEECUP Counselling: Round 1 Cut-Off Released, Round 2 Seat Allocation Results on July 25

JEECUP 2024 Counselling: The seat allotment results for the second round, along with the opening and closing cut-off ranks, will be announced on July 25.

Read Time: 2 mins
JEECUP 2024 Counselling: Candidates can submit the counselling fee will have from July 26 to July 30.
JEECUP 2024 Counselling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, released the opening and closing ranks for round 1 counselling today. The seat allotment results for the second round, along with the opening and closing cut-off ranks, will be announced on July 25. Registered candidates can check the institution-specific cut-off ranks for the participating colleges on the official website.

JEECUP 2024 Round 1 Cut-Off Ranks: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official JEECUP website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Select the 'eServices' option on the homepage.
  • Click on the link to view the JEECUP opening and closing ranks.
  • Choose the round number and select the institution and program you are interested in.
  • Enter your category to view the opening and closing ranks.

After the round 2 seat allotment results, candidates will have from July 26 to July 30 to complete the counselling fee payment.

JEECUP facilitates admissions into various courses, including Computer Science and Engineering, Textile Technology, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and other full-time or diploma programs.

Major institutions accepting admissions through JEECUP include Government Polytechnic, Saharanpur; Vishveshwarya Institute of Polytechnic, Village Beel, Akbarpur, Tahseel Dadri, Gautam Buddha Nagar; and J P Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Post-Rajpura, Mawana Road, Meerut.

Candidates can get admission to both government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh through UPJEE(P), conducted annually.

Comments

