Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh 2024 Result To Be Out On June 27

JEECUP Result 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to release the UP Polytechnic Results 2024 on June 27. Candidates who took the JEECUP 2024 exam can check their results by visiting the official website, The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to release the UP Polytechnic Results 2024 on June 27. Candidates who took the JEECUP 2024 exam can check their results by visiting the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in , once released. They are required to enter their login credentials such as registration ID and date of birth to access their results. The exam was conducted between June 13-20 this year.

The exam is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP Result 2024: Steps To Check Results

Go to the official website of UPJEE 2024 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the link for the JEECUP 2024 result on the homepage.

Enter your login details

Check and download your result

Print the result for future reference

The students who will clear the exam, have to participate in the counseling process. It will be held in 5 rounds including one final round. The counseling process will consist of choice of institution and course, document verification, fee deposit, and reporting of students admitted to the institution.

The courses offered through JEECUP 2024 are in various subjects such as Technology, Engineering, and Pharmacy. The entrance examination was held as a computer-based test that assessed the aptitude and knowledge of the candidates in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics

JEECUP was formed in the year 1986-87 for the admission to all polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh by conducting an admission test at the state level. Based on the nature of work, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic.