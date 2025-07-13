JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released, Download Here

JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the seat allotment result for the second round of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2025. Candidates who participated in the second round of JEECUP counselling can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Under the "Activity board", click on "Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For JEECUP Counselling 2025".

A new page will open.

Select your counselling, enter your application number and password.

Click on "Sign in".

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the seat allotment result for future reference.

JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: After Result Process

Candidate can specify their willingness (freeze/float/slide) regarding the allotment from July 13 to July 15, 2025.

Candidates who select the "freeze" option will be required to visit the allotted college/institute for admission.

Candidates will be able to verify their documents from July 14 to July 16, 2025 at the help centre.

Candidates will be able to withdraw the allotted seats on July 17, 2025.

The choice-filling for round 3 will begin on July 18 and end on July 20, 2025. The result for the same will be announced on July 21, 2025.