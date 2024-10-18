IIT Madras Invites Applications From Working Professionals For Executive MBA, Check Last Date To Apply

IIT Madras is inviting applications for its Executive MBA programme. The course is introduced by the institute's Department of Management Studies (DoMS) to train mid-career working professionals in contemporary management knowledge with an aim to lead a modern business organisation.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IIT Madras for detailed information. The deadline to submit the application forms for the exam is October 20, 2024. Candidates can fill up the forms at- https://doms.iitm.ac.in/admission/

The classes for the programme will be held in accordance with the schedule of working professionals. It will allow them to continue their jobs even while pursuing a degree to advance their careers. The in-person classes would be conducted on alternate weekends (Saturday and Sunday) at the campus.

The shortlisted candidates will go through the selection process at the IIT Madras campus on November 8, 9 and 10, 2024. It would comprise a written aptitude test and a personal interview.

The written test will be based on Business Acumen, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability and Verbal Aptitude. The results will be announced by December 2024 and the programme will commence by January 2025.

The course would be taught by world-class faculty who blend cutting-edge research with practical industry experience, ensuring that the students receive the most relevant and impactful education. They would also benefit from interacting with industry professionals and successful alumni, providing networking opportunities that are essential for building valuable professional relationships.