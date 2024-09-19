NEET UG Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out For All India Quota Category

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment results for the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2024 for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS and BDS programmes. Those who appeared in this round can now access the results on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling and locking process for Round 2 concluded on September 16. The registration deadline for this round was extended to accommodate the addition of 225 MBBS seats. The result includes details such as NEET rank, allotted quota, institute, course, category, and any relevant remarks.

According to the updated schedule, those assigned seats in this round are required to report to their respective colleges between September 20 and 27. Any discrepancies or errors in the provisional results should be reported to the MCC of DGHS via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com by 11am on September 20.

Candidates who receive a seat in Round 2 have the option to request an upgrade by physically visiting their assigned college. If upgraded, they must obtain a relieving letter from their Round 1 seat and then join their new seat. Failure to join the allotted seat in Round 2 will result in the forfeiture of the security deposit.

NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in and select the 'UG' tab.

Click on the link for 'NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.'

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Review your seat allotment details and download the result for your records.

Candidates are advised to check the MCC official website regularly for additional updates and information.